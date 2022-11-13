Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.58. 6,423,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,244. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $387.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.