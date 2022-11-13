Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.58. 6,423,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,244. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $387.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

