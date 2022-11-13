Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 200,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 112,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. 3,906,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,568. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.26.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.