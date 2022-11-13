Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 774,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,016,000. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EELV. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 1,006.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EELV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,421. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.