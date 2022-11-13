Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,670 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,712,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,227,480. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

