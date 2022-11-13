Capital Planning Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 78,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,308,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 760,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after buying an additional 261,323 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 266,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 3,499,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

