Capital Planning Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,047,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.49. 6,911,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.60 and a 200 day moving average of $165.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.26.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.