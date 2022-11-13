Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 156,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 15.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CBNK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.25. 7,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,106. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. Capital Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBNK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Capital Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.