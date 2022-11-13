Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by R. F. Lafferty from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canoo in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

In related news, President Josette Sheeran sold 108,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $422,022.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,398,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Tony Aquila acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,738,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,176.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Josette Sheeran sold 108,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $422,022.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,398,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,773 shares of company stock worth $428,281. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canoo by 17.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

