Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by R. F. Lafferty from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canoo in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Canoo Trading Up 30.6 %
Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canoo by 17.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canoo (GOEV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.