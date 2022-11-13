Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $87.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 221.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.6237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

