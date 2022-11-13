Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target to $3.00

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.12.
Sharecare Stock Down 3.4 %
SHCR stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. Sharecare has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $8.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Sharecare during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.
About Sharecare
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
