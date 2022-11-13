Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target to $3.00

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

Sharecare Stock Down 3.4 %

SHCR stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. Sharecare has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $8.40.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Sharecare during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

