Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target to $3.00

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

SHCR stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. Sharecare has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $8.40.

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sharecare will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Sharecare during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

