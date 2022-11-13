Canaccord Genuity Group Increases BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target to $76.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 380.10% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $34.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About BioXcel Therapeutics
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
