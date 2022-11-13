Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Price Target to $19.00

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

KMPH stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 328.56%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that KemPharm will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

