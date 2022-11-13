Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Up 2.6 %

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,459. The company has a market cap of $451.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 170.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

