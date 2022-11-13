California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,788 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,772,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.64% of Crown Castle worth $466,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 66.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 976.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $140.47 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

