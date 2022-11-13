California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,922 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.36% of American Tower worth $432,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.
American Tower Trading Up 1.1 %
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.