California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 70,154 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,131,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,154 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $206,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.80 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.