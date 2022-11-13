California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 63,113 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,593,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,113 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $246,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

ED stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.42 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

