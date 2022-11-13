California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 60,901 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,901 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.49% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $256,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.7 %

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.86. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.