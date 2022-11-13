California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 46,330 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.65% of Paychex worth $267,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $1,533,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,319,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average of $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.60%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

