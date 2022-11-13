California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,778 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,778 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.52% of Hershey worth $229,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hershey by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,044,000 after purchasing an additional 275,466 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $218.88 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $241.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,324 shares of company stock worth $9,306,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.14.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

