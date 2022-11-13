California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,093,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 182,164 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $236,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 42,910.0% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

