California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,481,655 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,504,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481,655 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $279,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
