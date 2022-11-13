California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,481,655 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,504,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481,655 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $279,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Mondelez International

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.