CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 463.5% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 756,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after buying an additional 622,015 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $6,708,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 21.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 71,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

