C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $442.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

About C4 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 134.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.