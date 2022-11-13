C2X (CTX) Price Tops $0.36

C2X (CTX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, C2X has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One C2X token can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00002153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. C2X has a total market cap of $30.38 million and approximately $5,083.66 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

C2X Profile

C2X’s launch date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for C2X is c2x.world.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as C2X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade C2X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase C2X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

