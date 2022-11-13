Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.64

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and traded as high as $8.68. Buzzi Unicem shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

BZZUY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €17.00 ($17.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €19.50 ($19.50) to €18.50 ($18.50) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

