Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,480 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.08% of Burlington Stores worth $97,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,037,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,098 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,003,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,742,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $304.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.35.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.74.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

