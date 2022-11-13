Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC) Short Interest Down 35.3% in October

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPAC remained flat at $10.13 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,004. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Get Bullpen Parlay Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,888,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,650,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullpen Parlay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.