Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.38.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 579.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after buying an additional 999,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

