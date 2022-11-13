Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.38.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $65.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.85. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 579.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after buying an additional 999,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after buying an additional 909,392 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

