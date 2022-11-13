BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Zendesk by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Zendesk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Zendesk news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $534,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,813 shares of company stock worth $3,201,678. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN remained flat at $76.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 977,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $130.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

