BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $1.88 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,689 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 0.3% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

TJX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,988,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.