Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Bruker has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Bruker Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. Bruker has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $87.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bruker by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Articles

