Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $63.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $117,322,892 over the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,285 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

