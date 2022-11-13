Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BKD stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,168 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,592,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.9% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,674,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after acquiring an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

