Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 6.3 %
BKD stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.
Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
