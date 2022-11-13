Brokerages Set Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Price Target at $40.50

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Shaw Communications

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,641 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,333,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,943,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,741,000 after purchasing an additional 207,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

About Shaw Communications

SJR opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

