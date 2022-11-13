Brokerages Set Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target at $406.58

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $406.58.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deere & Company Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $406.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.21. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.