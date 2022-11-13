Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE BNL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 834,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,536. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $26.40.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 152.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.