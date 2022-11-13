Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance
NYSE BNL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 834,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,536. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $26.40.
Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 152.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.