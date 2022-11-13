Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the October 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRMK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.
NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.23. 1,033,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,036. The stock has a market cap of $695.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
