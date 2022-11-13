Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.48 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

