Bridgeworth LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 4.5 %

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $16.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,646,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $369.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.24 and a 200 day moving average of $317.53. The stock has a market cap of $334.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.82.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

