Bridgeworth LLC Sells 3,871 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 2.2% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southern by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southern by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $65.09. 4,639,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,253. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

