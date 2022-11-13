Bridgeworth LLC Invests $3.10 Million in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000. Leuthold Core ETF comprises 0.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 12.26% of Leuthold Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCR. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Get Leuthold Core ETF alerts:

Leuthold Core ETF Stock Performance

LCR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77. Leuthold Core ETF has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $32.77.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leuthold Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leuthold Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.