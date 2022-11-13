Bridgeworth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,504,000 after acquiring an additional 223,869 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $100.90. 3,579,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,709. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $120.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

