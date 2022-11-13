Bridgeworth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.98% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VIOO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,077. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.68. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $221.76.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.