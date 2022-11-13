Bridgeworth LLC Buys 2,471 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after acquiring an additional 248,478 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,170,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,708,000 after acquiring an additional 214,218 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,626,000 after acquiring an additional 255,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.99. 5,928,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,021. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $91.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

