Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMMD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.25. 77,525 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72.

