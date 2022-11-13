Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 1,619 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,977,000 after acquiring an additional 74,960 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 960,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after buying an additional 104,436 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 830,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after buying an additional 90,090 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,169,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.05. 120,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,790. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $90.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

