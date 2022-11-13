Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to C$200.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.33.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at $158.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.25. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $172.45.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

