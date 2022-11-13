BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Cut by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

