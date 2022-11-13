Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BA traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $177.49. 8,894,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,042,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.31. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

